PAYETTE COUNTY — As things begin to wind down for the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session, the end of the ride has been a rollercoaster in some regards. The past week saw the override of Gov. Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 292 and the advancement of legislation which has the Idaho Library Association on the edge of its seat, for example.
Following are examples of legislation which have seen significant action in both chambers of the Idaho Legislature since March 24.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 120: According to its statement of purpose, this Resources and Conservation Committee bill is aimed at improving and clarifying reporting guidelines for oil and gas operators, as well as to “allow changes to the makeup of the commission by removing the Director of the Department of Lands as well as changing the technical requirements of commissioners to better reflect the needs in Idaho. The changes also clarify just and reasonable terms for integration. Building these terms into statute allow mineral interest owners to be made aware of these terms prior to integration as required by the U.S. district court decision CAIA vs. Schultz.”
Having passed the House 62-6-2, the bill passed the Senate with amendments and a vote of 26-9 on March 29. However, it was held for engrossments and was voted on again by the House on March 30, this time passing 68-1-1.
• House Bill 161: From the Health and Welfare Committee, this bill is aimed at closing loophole’s in the state’s food stamp program and limits the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s ability to waive work requirements under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“It would not allow the department to use geographic waivers without the legislature’s express approval,” its statement reads. “ It prohibits the use of no-good-cause exemptions; and, it implements mandatory employment and training for all able-bodied enrollees in food stamps.”
First introduced on Feb. 17, it passed the house 57-11-2 on Feb. 24. After a delay in committee, the Senate passed it on March 24 by a 27-7-1 margin. It was delivered to Little’s desk for a signature on March 29.
• House Bill 314: From the State Affairs Committee, this bill’s text says it is aimed at preventing certain types of materials making their way into the hands of minors by way of their school or community library, providing for individuals to seek up to $2,500 in statutory damage against entities in violation.
In a statement on the Idaho Libraries Association website, President Lance McGrath urged Little to veto the bill, stating that the definitions the bill establishes by amending Idaho Code 18-1514 are too vague.
“The Idaho Library Association affirms its support for the American value of freedom of speech and thought guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Idaho Constitution, even when that speech or idea is unpopular or different, with the exception of unprotected instances of speech,” wrote McGrath. “The Idaho Library Association, therefore, stands in steadfast opposition to H314.”
With engrossments added, the Senate passed the amended bill 26-9 on March 30, before the House passed it with a margin of 42-26-2 on March 31. It was reported sent to Little for his signature that same day.
• House Joint Memorial 5: From Ways and Means, this memorial is addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden to urge the delisting of the grizzly bear as an endangered species under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The action as adopted by the House 60-6-4 on March 20, and 30-4-1 in the Senate on March 28. It was transmitted to the Secretary of State on March 30.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1069: From the Education Committee, this bill aims to amend Idaho Code 33-1201 to provide for teacher apprenticeships in Idaho.
“No certificate shall be required of a student who is attending any teacher-training institution, who shall serve and serving as a practice teacher or teacher apprentice in a state board of education-approved registered apprenticeship program for teachers in a classroom under the supervision of a certificated teacher, and who is jointly assigned by such teacher-training institution and the governing board of a district or a public institution to perform practice teaching,” its text reads.
Having passed the Senate 32-1-2 on March 3 and the House 68-0-2 on March 21, it was reported signed into law by Little on March 30.
• Senate Bill 1120: Liquor licensing in Idaho is set to change with the passage of this State Affairs bill, which amends Idaho Code 23-903 to prevent the sale, lease or transfer of “by the drink” licenses issued on or after July 1. Licenses issued before then may only be sold or transferred once.
“Idaho utilizes a population-based method to regulate the density of retail liquor-by-the-drink licenses. This system has come to be known as the ‘quota system,’” its statement reads. “Unintentionally, this system has created a speculative market for liquor licenses. This legislation will end that speculative opportunity for licenses issued after July 1, 2023, because they will no longer have that transfer option.”
The Senate gave the bill a pass of 27-8 on March 9, with the House serving up a 42-28 approval on March 23. Little signed it March 31.
• Senate Concurrent Resolution 107: From State Affairs, this resolution states that the Legislature rejects IDAPA 08.01.11 which pertains to registration of post-secondary and proprietary school in the state. Its text states that the Idaho State Board of Education’s rule, which requires a proprietary school to hold a valid certificate of registration issued by the board, “is not consistent with legislative intent and should be rejected.”
It was adopted by the Senate with a voice vote on March 28 and by the House with a vote of 58-11 on March 30. It was delivered to the Secretary of State on March 31.
The Legislature went into recess on Friday, anticipating actions on bills ahead of anticipated adjournment. Its original Sine Die adjournment target was March 24, according to the Legislature website’s Legislative Calendar.
