PAYETTE COUNTY — A bill fighting back against federal actions, another fighting for legal industrial hemp and a passionate speech about highlighted the return of the Idaho Legislature to the Statehouse this week. As the Legislature got underway Tuesday after a two-week pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, kicked off proceedings by pleading with his fellow lawmakers not to give into federal actions by the Biden Administration in exchange for federal money as reported by the Idaho Statesman.
Otherwise, there was no shortage of new bills and other business for lawmakers to comb through this week.
Following are examples of bills introduced this week.
• Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, introduced House Bill 322 on March 11, as a means of fighting executive actions by the Biden Administration as needed by state officials.
“This legislation provides a method for the State of Idaho to exercise its responsibility to interpose between its citizens and actions of the federal government that are outside of the enumerated authority granted to the federal government in the Constitution of the United States.”
The bill has been reported out of committee and recommended to be placed on general orders as of Tuesday.
• Certain taxpayers could get relief through House Bill 347, which would move the due date of some tax returns from April 15 to May 17 this year. The Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced the bill on March 18.
“This legislation moves the Idaho state tax ling due date for the 2020 tax year to May 17, 2021 to align with the Federal income tax ling due date change,” according to its statement of purpose.
The bill has been filed for a third reading as of Wednesday.
• House Bill 352 takes aim at certain offensive concepts being taught in public schools, specifically “racist or sexist” ones according to its statement.
“If a public school violates this provision this legislation allows the State Board of Education to withhold funds or it provides taxpayers standing in a private cause of action,” it states.
Its first reading was Tuesday.
• To help with parity between electrified and traditional vehicles in Idaho, House Bill 361 by the Ways and Means Committee seeks to level the playing field for registering vehicles in the states.
“This legislation would allow electric vehicles to choose between a at fee for registration and a per-mile charge,” according to its statement.
The bill was introduced Wednesday for a first reading. The legislation is estimated to bring in an additional $300,000 in state revenue.
• While some states like California have added taxes to tobacco products to fund stop-smoking programs, House Bill 363 by the Ways and Means Committee seeks to avoid local authorities from adding their own taxes on such products.
“The purpose of this legislation is to ensure uniform laws on the sale of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes across the state by preventing local authorities from implementing varying regulations that are more restrictive than state law,” its statement reads. “It would not interfere with or limit any local unit of government from regulating public use or planning and zoning ordinances related to these products.”
Its first reading took place Thursday.
• House Concurrent Resolution 17 was introduced by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, Tuesday and read a second time Thursday, seeking to honor Eric Milstead, director of the Legislative Services Office, for his 23 years of service to the Legislature.
• Senate Bill 1200 by the Judiciary and Rules Committee seeks to introduce the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act, as a means of compensating those who have been dealt a wrongful conviction. Its statement indicates the legislation “clarifies that eligible days for compensation includes time spent awaiting trial.”
The bill was introduced Wednesday for its first reading and has been reported printed as of Thursday.
The following example saw significant action this week.
• House Bill 126, introduced Feb. 11 by the Agricultural Affairs Committee, aims to “legalize the production, processing, research, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state,” according to its statement. “Industrial hemp is now legal in 49 states, two territories, and more than 40 tribal areas. This legislation will allow Idaho farmers the opportunity to produce industrial hemp if they so choose.”
The bill passed the House 44-26 on March 8, a vote in which District 9 legislators were divided: Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, voted to approve, while Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, voted against it.
The bill passed the Senate Wednesday by a wider margin, 30-5.
To keep track of how bills are moving along, visit the Idaho Legislature website at https://bit.ly/3g3bRMB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.