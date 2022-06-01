By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to promote “police accountability” in federal law enforcement agencies, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The move comes in response to congressional gridlock over how to improve law enforcement agencies’ training on use of force, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis officers in 2020.
With this order in mind, what improvements, if any, do local agencies need?
To find out, the newspaper reached out to local police chiefs and Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. Following are their remarks on the matter.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech notes that his department has not had to worry about complaints against its officers very often. But when one is received, it’s got his attention.
“While complaints about our deputies are rare, we thoroughly investigate all complaints. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office trains our deputies on the use of force and de-escalation issues,” wrote Creech in a May 24 email. “We follow the [Idaho Administrative Procedures Act] rules and certify our deputies by sending them to the Idaho POST Academy.”
With the nation’s “help wanted signs” largely remaining up, Creech says the measures are needed to further retain its own staff. The sheriff’s office has struggled with turnover in recent years, as previously reported.
“We are currently trying to fill our vacancies that make up approximately 15% of our allotted positions for deputies. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking applicants to join our team and serve our community.
Ironically, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall was in the middle of a training week when Biden signed his order, he told the newspaper. He notes that while the order applies to federal law enforcement agencies only, his officers continue to work on improving themselves as if it applied directly to them.
“Our agency already has in place many of the requirements of his order, including use of force reporting, body camera usage, a ban on no knock warrants and carotid choke holds, unless lethal force is justified, as well as policy in place for un-biased policing,” wrote Marshall in a May 25 email.
“We will continue to serve our community to the best of our ability with professionalism and integrity,” Marshall added. “We will answer their calls for service, no matter the situation and do everything we can to seek resolution and peace.”
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
