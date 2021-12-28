LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Wellness tourism and mineral and thermal springs took a bath during the COVID-19 pandemic, but both sectors are predicted to rebound dramatically over the next five years. Lava Hot Springs in Idaho is already seeing a robust turnaround.
Prior to the pandemic, wellness tourism expenditures and mineral and thermal pool revenues were experiencing robust growth in North America and worldwide, according to the Global Wellness Institute’s December 2021 report, “The Global Wellness Economy: Looking Beyond COVID.” As the coronavirus surged, wellness tourism expenditures and mineral and thermal pool revenues in North America dove 38.5% and 25.6%, respectively, while they sank 39.5% and 38.9%, respectively, worldwide.
Lava Hot Springs attendance dipped 22.6%during that same timeframe.
“There is no question that wellness tourism, spas, and thermal/mineral springs are the wellness economy sectors that were most adversely affected by COVID-19,” the report’s authors write. “These sectors require a physical presence and/or full immersion for the actual experience. Although some businesses have tried, it has not been easy to replicate the experience of a retreat, a massage, or a hot spring soak through virtual or mechanical (touchless) offerings or through products.”
GWI forecasts all 11 sectors of the global wellness economy will grow over the next five years, with wellness tourism and thermal and mineral springs leading the way, boasting annual growth rates of 20.9% and 18.1%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Lava Hot Springs is already recovering at an astonishing rate. The Idaho state park’s pools attracted nearly as many visitors by the end of October 2021 -- 442,677 -- as they had during all of pre-pandemic 2019 -- 444,565. This represents 53.1 percent growth year over year compared to year-to-date totals of 289,098 guests through October 2020.
“In the wake of the pandemic, hot springs owners who were able to continue to operate did so at reduced capacities, but they had record-breaking years,” Hot Springs Association executive director Vicky Nash said.
“Historically U.S. hot springs facilities have always been packed on weekends,” Nash, who is actively involved with the Global Wellness Institute’s Hot Springs Initiative, said. “But the pandemic forced everyone to spread guests more evenly throughout the week, which was great, and more operators introduced reservation systems that required guests to designate soaking times. This regulated capacity levels more efficiently, which actually made for a better experience all around and maximized reservations.”
Lava Hot Springs rests in Eastern Idaho beside the mountainous Portneuf River Valley along the historic route of the Oregon and California Trails, and people have gathered there for centuries to bathe in its sweltering, soothing, mineral-rich waters. Once part of the original Fort Hall Reservation of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Lava Hot Springs was ceded by Congress to the State of Idaho for public bathing use in 1902.
The Lava Hot Springs Foundation, an agency within the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, is charged with the operation, management, control, maintenance, and improvement of the lands and property.
The foundation’s executive director, Devanee Morrison, said Lava Hot Springs has become increasingly popular as a destination for health and wellness over the last two to three decades.
“Our hot springs have developed significantly over time since the construction of the park’s first bath house in 1918 to the five pool complexes our guests enjoy today,” Morrison said. “Our facilities include the world-famous hot pools -- which range in temperature from 102 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit -- plus our outdoor Olympic swimming complex, an indoor aquatic center, the indoor Portneuf Kiddie Cove, and an outdoor water slide park.”
The town lies 40 minutes southeast of Pocatello, Idaho, 2-1/2 hours north of Salt Lake City, and 3 hours south of West Yellowstone, Mont., along U.S. Route 30 near Interstates 15 and 80 and U.S. Route 91.
The town also organizes an annual Wellness Festival each spring designed to nourish body, mind, and spirit. The event is presented by the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the format changes every year. It is normally staged in mid-May, but chamber board members said to monitor www.wellness.lavahotsprings.org because the dates will likely move in 2022.
Visit https://bit.ly/3yYTwHN for more ideas about how to make Lava Hot Springs your self-care sanctuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.