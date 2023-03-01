PAYETTE — Voters seeking to cast their ballots in the Payette School District supplemental levy election on March 14 have only until Friday, March 3, to request an absentee ballot. Such ballots will need to be submitted to the Payette County Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

According to Barbara Choate, business manager for the school district, efforts to inform the public about the election remain ongoing. She noted that feedback from the public, however, is hard to come by.



