PAYETTE — Voters seeking to cast their ballots in the Payette School District supplemental levy election on March 14 have only until Friday, March 3, to request an absentee ballot. Such ballots will need to be submitted to the Payette County Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
According to Barbara Choate, business manager for the school district, efforts to inform the public about the election remain ongoing. She noted that feedback from the public, however, is hard to come by.
“We have been sending out Facebook posts and mandatory read notices on our website but no one is asking for any information,” wrote Choate in a Wednesday email.
District officials are seeking to renew its two-year supplemental levy, but this time they are requesting $500,000 per year from voters as opposed to the previous $400,000 per year. According to the district website, 50% of funds would pay for curriculum updates, 20% would go towards maintenance and upgrades to its track and field facility, 11% to compensation and benefits for staff, 10% to field maintenance and 9% to building security.
For more information about the levy, visit payetteschools.org or phone the district office at (208) 642-9366 and ask for either Choate or Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger.
