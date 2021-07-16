McCALL— With the threat of wildfire danger increasing rapidly throughout central Idaho, local land management agencies will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in the Boise Fire Restriction Area and the Payette Fire Restriction Area beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16, and will remain in effect until October 1, unless rescinded earlier by the jurisdictional agencies.
These fire restrictions are being implemented by agencies managing state, private and public lands in the area, including the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association , and the Idaho Department of Lands. Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the risk of human caused wildfires in the designated areas.
The Boise and Payette Fire Restriction Areas include all the Boise and Payette National Forests, Idaho State Lands, Boise and Cottonwood BLM Field Offices and private lands in the restriction areas. Designated Wilderness areas are excluded from fire restrictions at this time but may be included in the future. For a detailed map of each fire restriction area, visit these links:
• Boise Fire Restriction Area includes the West Central, Treasure Valley and the Owyhee areas: http://www.idahofireinfo.com/p/west-central-mountains-fire-restrictions.html
• Payette Fire Restriction Area includes the Weiser River, Payette National Forest East and West, Little Salmon River and the Long Valley/Meadows Valley areas: http://www.idahofireinfo.com/p/owyhee-mountains-fire-restrictions.html
Fire, fuels and weather conditions as they relate to fire restrictions will continue to be monitored – based on these conditions, restrictions can be rescinded, or additional restrictions issued if conditions warrant. The land management agencies would like to thank the public for their attention to fires in Idaho so far this season and ask for their help in preventing any future unwanted fire with drying fuels and hotter temperatures expected to continue into this fall.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on the restricted state, private and federal lands:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except if:
• using a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels; or
• within a designated area (see list below) posted with Forest Service notices indicating that use of fire is not prohibited in that area and using either:
- a permanent metal or concrete structure installed and maintained by the Forest Service and specifically designed for containing a campfire or cooking fire; or
- a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.
• Smoking, outside an enclosed vehicle or building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
• Persons with a written special use authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.
• Persons using a stove or grill that is fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
• Persons using a stove fire (a fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove that is outfitted with a chimney that is at least five (5) feet in length that is equipped with a spark arrester consisting of a mesh screen with screen opening of 1/4 inch or less).
• Persons using metal fire pans (sides must be 3 inches high with a metal grate on top) within ¼ mile of the Main Salmon River. Pack-out of ashes is required.
• Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• All land within a city boundary is exempt.
• With the volume of wildfires burning throughout central Idaho, fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time in the outdoors.
Visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/p/fire-restrictions.html for current information regarding fire restrictions or contact the local land management office.
