Canyon County — In coordination with the State of Idaho and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Canyon County will begin opening all boat ramps and access to Lake Lowell during the week of April 20, 2020. Work on setting the floating docks will begin Monday, April 20, and is expected to be completed by Saturday, April 25. Please check the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/deer_flat/ for up-to-date information, or call (208) 467-9278.
While recreating at Lake Lowell and the refuge, it is imperative that visitors follow state and local regulations and the guidance from the CDC, including practicing good hygiene, observing social distancing and staying home if you feel unwell. For additional information, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/.
