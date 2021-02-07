BOISE — Idaho businesses are again being solicited by private companies to pay for required labor law posters that the Idaho Department of Labor provides online for free.
Employers are encouraged to place the legally mandated posters on safety, wages and discrimination in the workplace where they can easily be seen by employees.
A complete package of all the posters Idaho businesses are required to display can be downloaded for free from the Labor Department website at https://bit.ly/3aybTHL.
Packets are available in either English or Spanish and contain the following posters:
• U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Law
• Idaho Minimum Wage Law
• Job Health and Safety Law (OSHA)
• Idaho Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Equal Opportunity poster
• Employee Polygraph Protection Act
• Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993
• Idaho Unemployment Insurance Benefits
• Federal Minimum Wage
• Idaho Anti-Discrimination
• Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act
See other federal employment posters for specific employment situations at https://www.dol.gov/general/topics/posters.
