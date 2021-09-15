BOISE – Daniel Jake Keller, 36, of Kuna, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Keller to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Keller was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on March 10. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8.
According to court records, the United States Postal Inspection Service searched a mail parcel on Feb. 24. The parcel, which was addressed to Keller, contained approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine.
The next day, Keller was arrested after he arrived at the post office and took possession of the parcel that contained methamphetamine. In response to questioning from investigators, Keller admitted that he knew the parcel contained methamphetamine and that he intended to sell some of it to others.
Postal Inspectors obtained a search warrant for Keller’s residence. During the search, investigators found six more grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. As part of the sentence, Chief Judge Nye ordered Keller to forfeit the handgun and ammunition.
“The U.S. Mail is not a delivery service for drug traffickers,” said Gonzalez. “Let this sentence send a message: if you attempt to unlawfully use the mails to make a quick buck, federal and state law enforcement will hold you accountable.”
Gonzalez credited the efforts of the United States Postal Inspection Service; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to the charges.
