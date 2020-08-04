PAYETTE - Parents of children who will be age five going into the 2020-2021 school year are still invited to sign up for appointments for Payette Primary School’s Kindergarten Roundup on Aug. 10.
Those to be enrolled must be age five on or before midnight, Sep. 1, per Idaho State Law.
Each child will need a state certified birth certificate, obtained from the Vital Statistics Bureau of the state the child was born in. Applications for birth certificate copies in Idaho and Oregon are available at the Payette Primary School office or on each state’s Vital Statistics website. Forms issued by the hospital they were born at are not valid for enrollment.
Proof of up to date immunization records are required before enrollment may take place. Following are required immunizations for children born after Sep. 1, 2005:
• Five doses of DTaP (four if at least one dose was given after their 4th birthday)
• Four doses of Polio (unless third dose was given at age 4 or older and given at least six months after previous dose)
• Two doses of MMR
• Three doses of Hepatitis B
• Two doses of Varicella
• Two doses of Hepatitis A
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.