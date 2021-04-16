PARMA — Maxine Johnson Elementary in Parma announces its annual Kindergarten Kickoff. Parents of students who will be enrolling in Kindergarten this Fall are invited to a Parent Meeting and initial registration on Friday, April 23 at 8 a.m. in the Multipurpose room.
Students must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1 to be eligible to enroll this fall.
Parents will need to bring the following with them on the April 23 meeting: a state issued birth certificate, proof of immunization, and proof of residency (power bill in your name, rental agreement). If you don’t have the child’s birth certificate, please contact the Bureau of Vital Statistics in the state in which your child was born to order one.
Parents will also sign up their student for a Student Kinder KickOff visit on May 27 or May 28 at the parent meeting. The students will come for fun activities including a bus ride.
Any questions or if you cannot come to the visit, please call the office at (208) 779-4069, extension 2.
