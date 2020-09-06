BOISE — Salman “Sal” Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, will speak with members of the Idaho State Board of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. (MDT).
The hour-long virtual event will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Participant Code: 8461895.
Khan launched the Khan Academy in 2008, a nonprofit organization offering personalized learning resources for students of all ages worldwide in a variety of areas including math, science, computing, history, art and economics – free of charge.
“Sal Khan is a pioneer in online education,” said Board member Kurt Liebich, chairman of the State Board’s Digital Divide Committee working to close the gap between students who have access to online resources and those who do not. “Sal’s insight will be invaluable to the Board, education leaders and policymakers as we work to improve blended learning (online and in-person instruction) for students and teachers across our state. The public health crisis has caused a massive shift in the ways we teach our students. Khan Academy has been providing effective online instruction for years and I urge parents and educators to watch or listen in on what Mr. Khan has to say about how we can better support our students during this difficult time.”
A quorum of the Board may participate in this special engagement, but no formal Board business will be conducted and no actions will be taken.
