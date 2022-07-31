PAYETTE COUNTY — Since before taking office in 2021, Sheriff Andy Creech has worked to improve the ability of the Payette County Sheriff’s Office to communicate effectively with neighboring agencies during major emergencies. The latest example of this work is in his latest grant application to the Idaho Public Safety Communication Commission, seeking $246,217 in funds.
Creech explained the purpose of this latest grant in an email Thursday. He also shared a brief history of the county’s use of grant monies from the commission.
“The Idaho Public Safety Communication Commission awards grants to dispatch centers in Idaho to assist them with updating and replacing critical equipment that contributes to the safety of communities throughout the State of Idaho,” Creech wrote. “Payette County and Washington used this grant in 2015 to purchase and install a 911 call handling system that would create a hub in Southwestern Idaho. In 2021 they were awarded a second grant to update the system and replace the equipment.”
According to Creech, county officials this year are submitting an application for funds going not just to Payette County, but Adams and Washington counties as well. He said the monies would be used to reorient Payette County’s equipment layout and help these neighboring counties manage costs of upgrading and maintaining their own equipment.
Following are examples Creech cited.
• Moving host equipment from Farmers Mutual Telephone Company’s facilities to the Payette County Courthouse.
• Purchasing and installing new equipment in Adams County to allow them to replace their equipment (considered to be at the end of its usable life) and connect to Payette County’s host system.
• Supporting Adams County with Years 1 & 2 maintenance costs, and Payette & Washington County with Years 3 & 4 maintenance costs.
• Supporting Washington and Adams Counties with the cost of connecting to the host system.
“This shared system allows counties to share the cost of the 911 call handling system and the yearly maintenance costs. In addition, it will enable counties to collaborate and support each other by having 911 calls automatically transfer to other dispatch centers.”
One issue he said the county is working to overcome is how to manage incidents which see higher 911 call volumes than the county’s dispatch center can handle at one time.
“Payette County has experienced this when we have had large fires or vehicle collisions in high-traffic areas. While dispatchers are dispatching emergency response units, they are continuing to answer calls. Sometimes there are simply too many 911 calls for a dispatch center to handle. This system allows dispatchers in other dispatch centers to answer the overflow 911 calls, provide assistance to the caller and get first responders sent to the location of the incident.
Creech noted that efforts to transition dispatch centers in Idaho to the Next Generation 911 system remain in progress, and that helping Adams and Washington counties plug into Payette County’s system in this manner helps all three counties be ready.
“This grant is a complex grant that provides financial support to the dispatch centers. Without the grant, this project would not be possible.”
Creech adds that some fees and expenses related to the project will not be covered by the grant, which will be paid for by individual dispatch centers. The estimated total for these expenses is $39,948.
The Payette County Board of Commissioners approved the grant application unanimously at its regular meeting on July 25.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com
