PAYETTE COUNTY - With novel coronavirus COVID-19 remaining a threat to public health, Southwest District Health held a special Board of Health meeting on July 7 to determine what steps are needed to continue minimizing its potential spread.
In an email on July 8, Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg followed up on key takeaways from the meeting. Zogg said that their six county jurisdiction is not at the point where reinstating restrictions is needed.
“At this time, [Southwest District Health] does not recommend rolling back to stage 3 or implementing further restrictions in its six-county region,” said Zogg. “We have been working closely with our city and county officials, emergency managers, and business owners. They have largely done a very good job instituting measures to limit the spread of disease in their communities and businesses by encouraging or requiring face coverings and adopting measures that support physical distancing. They have followed SWDH’s guidance regarding mass gatherings and many long-term care facilities have temporarily suspended visitation, limited visitors, and instituted health screening of visitors.”
The main concern, according to Zogg, stems from private gatherings and exposure in the workplace.
“Our current data indicate that most of our new cases are from workplace exposures and social gatherings such as family reunions, graduation parties, funerals, and weddings. Rolling back to stage 3 would likely have little impact on these activities. Southwest District Health recommends that the size of large gatherings be limited, that safety precautions continue to be followed and that residents assess the risk of an event before choosing to attend.”
Zogg said that Southwest District Health would collaborate with city and county authorities in the event virus spread increased significantly.
“If you receive a phone call from one of our staff members, please talk to them, and provide information about where you may have been exposed to the virus and who you may have possibly spread the virus to,” Zogg said. “Our staff are facing increasing resistance and uncooperative individuals as they conduct phone interviews of those who are infected or have been in close contact with someone who has been sick with COVID-19. These interviews provide information that we rely on to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, worksites, and healthcare organizations.”
Zogg expressed her appreciation for business owners who have stepped up to mitigate spread in their establishments.
“Our region’s business owners have largely done a very good job instituting measure to limit the spread of disease in their communities and their efforts are appreciated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.