BOISE – Jeff Wood has been named regional director of laboratories for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. He will be responsible for all aspects of laboratory operations across Idaho and Oregon and play a key role in the health system’s COVID-19 testing strategy and operations implementation.
Wood comes to Saint Alphonsus after working as area operations manager for the Idaho and eastern Washington regions for Numotion in Meridian. He also has more than 20 years’ experience in a variety of roles for Interpath Laboratory in Pendleton, Oregon, leading more than 20 lab managers and 300 employees in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Alaska.
“Jeff brings a long and successful career in laboratory operations, project management expertise, and demonstrated work experience expanding laboratory services in the Intermountain West region to this role. He has strong ties to the Idaho-Oregon market and is known for his strong customer service and leadership skills,” said Travis Leach, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa. Leach oversees all lab services for the health system.
A graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in Medical Technology, Wood was raised in Oregon and moved to the Treasure Valley three years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.