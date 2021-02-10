BOISE - Idaho’s economy continues to strengthen, with Idaho leading states for the best financial shape and January revenue figures beating the forecast by $58.5 million. It marks the seventh straight month that the state’s economy outperformed projections.
“An open economy, relentless focus on fiscal conservatism, quick action throughout the pandemic, and Idahoans’ preventive actions against COVID-19 have positioned Idaho with the strongest economy in the nation and a historic record budget surplus,” Gov. Brad Little said.
The Division of Financial Management released the January tax revenue report today showing Idahoans are working and engaging in the economy, with sales and income taxes coming in well above forecast. The report is available at https://dfm.idaho.gov/publications/eab/gfrr/gfrr2021/gfrr_feb2021.pdf.
Little’s proposal for the record budget surplus is called “Building Idaho’s Future,” and it is making its way through the Idaho Legislature right now.
Little is proposing more than $450 million in tax relief – among the largest tax cuts in Idaho history – and strategic investments in education, transportation, broadband, water projects, and other areas. In addition, his “no frills” budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 leaves a prudent, bolsters rainy-day funds, and reflects his continued priority on education, including our valuable teachers.
Idaho has been able to lead the nation in financial solvency through conservative revenue forecasting, setting aside healthy reserves, limiting government spending, and rolling back state regulations.
Little emphasized the need for Idahoans to wear masks, keep their distance from others, and take other preventive steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep our economic momentum going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.