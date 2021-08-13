PAYETTE — An inmate in the Payette County Jail began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and a test confirmed the person to be positive with the virus. Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said that person did not have contact with the person who had been in the Jail from July 26-Aug. 2 and tested positive shortly after being released. That person did not exhibit symptoms while incarcerated.
However, that person has since been re-incarcerated and is now in segregation.
The other inmate who tested positive this week has also been segregated, according to Creech.
The sheriff says all of the safety procedures, including temperature checks and symptom screening, which were being used during the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2020, have been implemented again.
“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office does have the ability to test our inmates for COVID-19. Those test kits require that individuals have symptoms prior to testing,” Creech said.
Testing is available for any inmate with COVID-19 symptoms, and they will be quarantined, if necessary.
“We have also implemented the sanitation procedures using a specialized machine that is designed to disinfect facilities,” he said.
That machine is on wheels and is shared with the school districts, Creech said, as they all helped pay for it, each entity scheduling time to use it, as needed. The machine sprays out a disinfectant that has static to hold it onto the surfaces without having to wipe it off.
As the jail gets near capacity again (as of Thursday, there were 62 inmates in the 72-bed facility), Creech said they will seek relief.
“We met with magistrate judges and prosecuting attorneys to review inmates currently in-house to see if they can make a decision if we have inmates that don’t necessarily need housing and can get a pretrial release, alternative sentencing or something that may or may not reduce or population,” the sheriff explained. “They usually ask for our opinion and we give it,” but the judges and prosecutors will make the final call.
While COVID-19 was at its peak, the jail only took inmates for certain cases, and deputies were encouraged to arrest only those absolutely needed for felonies. However, Creech said, in the last six months, they have been seeing more misdemeanor and felony cases coming in and pushing the population higher.
There has been talk among officials in recent years before the pandemic about the need for a larger space, however, Creech said he thinks the Payette County Commission is going to hold off on going out for a bond for the time being.
“There have been some preliminary discussions amongst elected officials about not just for the jail, but the courthouse building, too. As it is, we’ve used every space and we’re really out of room.”
“It is a concern, but it is also a concern of the commission and elected officials that a number of citizens have been unemployed over the last year,” Creech said. “They are cautious about wanting to begin talking about bonds at this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.