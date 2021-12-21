BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with nearly 50 law enforcement agencies to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season. Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, OHS and officers across the state will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over education and enforcement campaign.
The safety effort comes at the close of a tragic 2021 on Idaho roads. According to Office of Highway Safety preliminary data, 254 people have died in crashes in Idaho so far this year, the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2006.
“One life lost is too many. As 2021 ends, please celebrate the holidays wisely. Make safe decisions behind the wheel to avoid devastating consequences,” said Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “Always buckle up and if your festivities will include alcohol, please make a plan for a sober ride home.”
In 2020, 43% of all fatalities were the result of an impaired driving crash in Idaho, and only 29% of the vehicle occupants killed in those crashes were wearing a seat belt.
While law enforcement will be on heightened watch for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the next two weeks, preventing crashes is a shared responsibility in our communities.
Celebrate with a Plan
Nationally it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah, where the limit is .05. A single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Idaho can include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, and license suspension. Your judgement clouds when under the influence, so it’s important to plan a safe ride home before you leave the house.
• Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.
• Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not drink any alcohol. Your friends and family are counting on you!
• If someone you know is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them a safe ride.
• Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) in hands-free mode. Your actions could help save someone’s life.
Funding for extra patrols and overtime work focused on impaired driving enforcement is provided by a grant through the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
