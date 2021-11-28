CALDWELL — The Idaho Transportation Department has accelerated construction of the I-84, Linden Street underpass in order to temporarily reopen Linden Street for the winter.
Starting this evening, all lanes of Linden Street will be open to traffic at night. One lane of traffic will be open during the day with flaggers directing traffic. The department asks motorists to prepare for brief delays during daytime construction.
By early December, all lanes will be open until the spring. Crews will continue building the new underpass bridge, but all work will take place above Linden Street with minimal interruption to travel on Linden.
“Crews have been working in a tight construction zone with no room to safely accommodate non-emergency traffic this summer and fall,” said Shawna King, the department’s resident engineer. “We commend them for their work to reopen Linden Street as quickly as possible. Safety continues to be our highest priority during this project.”
A second extended closure will be necessary in 2022 for safe construction of the remaining I-84 bridge over Linden Street underpass.
To request text message updates about other major traffic impacts on I-84 in Canyon County, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC. For details about the I-84 expansion in Canyon County, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor or listen to the monthly Drive Idaho podcast wherever podcasts are played.
