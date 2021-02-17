BOISE – A late winter storm in the Treasure Valley following a mild winter resulted in several slide-offs, crashes, and significant travel delays Friday. The Idaho Transportation reminds motorists to always drive safe and stay conscientious of conditions.
ITD’s maintenance crews had advanced warning of the storm and they mobilized Thursday afternoon and night to prepare the highways for the Friday morning commute.
As the storm moved into the area, temperatures hovered around the freezing point and precipitation varied from rain and snow. This prevented crews from pre-treating the road with magnesium chloride, which boosts the effectiveness of salt in melting snow. A rain before snow weather event is more challenging to maintain roadways that are free of snow and ice compared to a straight-snow storm.
Roadway conditions remained reasonably good before the morning commute. As traffic increased, a few slide-offs triggered a snowball effect that resulted in significant delays on the roadway network.
Just a few slide offs and minor crashes slowed down all vehicles, including ITD plows, reducing the effectiveness operations. As the storm continued, roadway conditions worsened, and more crashes occurred. This created a vicious cycle of deteriorating roadway conditions and increasing delay for motorists.
“Our crews operate with pretty thin margins,” said ITD Operations Manager Michael Garz. “Just a few crashes can be enough to gum up the whole system. We need the partnership and cooperation of the public to drive for conditions, slow down, or if they can delay their trip so we can stay on top of the storm.”
ITD has been promoting safe driving behavior this winter through its “Idaho Ready” campaign. The Department shares tips to prepare for winter driving, how to drive engaged, and resources to learn about current conditions. More information can be found online at itd.idaho.gov/travel.
“I can’t overstate how important it is for drivers to do their part to drive for conditions and keep their cool,” added Garz. “One of my operators on I-84 was trying to get in front of traffic to clear the road using the shoulder, and people were pulling off the travel lane to block the shoulder and prevent him from getting to the trouble spot. I’m imploring the public to please reduce their anger, be considerate, and help us do our job to serve you.
Snow is expected to fall in the Treasure Valley for the next week or so. ITD again asks everyone to be Idaho Ready and prepare for travel during these events. Before you leave, check the latest conditions at 511.idaho.gov, delay trips if possible, and when you do get behind the wheel, drive engaged and drive for conditions.
