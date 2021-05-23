BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department launched a two-week online meeting on May 21 to share plans for the next phase of extending Idaho Highway 16 through the central Treasure Valley. The meeting will be available from May 21 to June 4 at itdprojects.org/idaho16.
The meeting includes a virtual tour and design plans for the future north-south corridor, which is currently the primary route to Emmett. The department is extending the corridor 5.5 miles south to connect with Interstate 84.
The extension of Idaho 16 will operate as a high-speed expressway, with limited access on or off it. By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day in the growing area between Ada and Canyon counties.
“This corridor has been in the making for many years and the community has given input at many important stages of this significant highway corridor,” said ITD Program Manager Amy Schroeder. “All of the design plans in this online meeting are consistent with the overall vision and allows ITD to proceed to construction next year.”
Phase 1 of the corridor was completed in 2014 and involved bridging Idaho 16 over the Boise River and connecting U.S. 20/26 and Idaho 44.
On Wednesday, the Idaho Transportation Board approved funding to construct the next phase of the extension. Phase 2, the focus of the online meeting, will build the remaining five miles of highway from U.S. 20/26 to I-84. This includes an interchange with I-84, connections at Franklin and Ustick Roads, and bridge structures over local roads, canals, and a railroad.
The estimated cost of this work is $170 million. It will be funded using bonds and paid off using new sales tax funds approved by the Idaho Legislature in 2021.
The online meeting will include live Q&A sessions from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on June 2. Alternate versions of the meeting are available for those without Internet access. Contact the department at (208) 334-8008 or Idaho16@ITD.Idaho.gov.
