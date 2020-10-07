CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department will host an online public design review Oct. 12 to 30 to gather input about plans for Interstate 84 between Caldwell (Franklin Road Interchange) and Nampa (Karcher Interchange).
The improvements include:
• Widening I-84 to three lanes in each direction
• Replacing 20 culverts and irrigation crossings
• Building noise walls near the Ustick Overpass and Franklin Road WB on-ramp
• Replacing overpass bridges over Linden Street
• Adding a lane to the Franklin and Karcher WB off-ramps
ITD will also provide an update about current I-84 projects in Nampa and the Middleton and Ustick overpasses.
Members of the public can participate at their convenience by visiting itdprojects.org/franklinroadtokarcher. Those without internet access may contact ITD at (208) 334-8002 or 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov to request a packet of printed materials.
Design plans for I-84 from Caldwell to Nampa will be finalized in the winter of 2020 and construction will begin in the spring of 2021. Construction is expected to finish in late 2022 or early 2023.
This project is part of ITD’s vision for expanding I-84 in Canyon County. For more information, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor, email 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov or text 84CORRIDOR to 47177. Drive Idaho, ITD’s podcast series on I-84 and other major roadways, is available on all podcast players.
