PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will have its Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with the theme “It’s Pumpkin Time,” sponsored by Treasure Valley Connection and Stonecroft Ministries.
The monthly event will feature a presentation on overcoming difficulties and setting new goals called “A Journey toward wellness” by Judy Gordon of Boise, as well as music performed by Ruth Hart & Pete Stephen.
Reservations can be made by calling Susie at (208) 739-1647 or email susies@fmtc.com. Reimbursement will be offered to moms who hire a babysitter or caregiver.
