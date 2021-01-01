MERIDIAN — As Idahoans prepare to welcome a new year, Troopers with the Idaho State Police remind motorists extra patrols remain out in force through this weekend with the goal of increasing safety by reducing DUI-related crashes.
Winter weather is also in the forecast for much of Idaho, making engaged driving essential.
“We want families to stay whole and healthy and have a new year to look forward to. Driving sober, driving engaged, and driving for conditions is the best way to keep our roads safe for travel,” said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck.
ISP is joining partner law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the ITD Office of Highway Safety in supporting the effort to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways and keep families whole during this holiday season.
What can you do to prevent impaired driving?
• Plan your safe ride home before you start the party;
- Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver;
- Arrange for a ride share service or taxi.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver;
• Always wear your seat belt - it’s your best defense against impaired drivers, and;
• If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477 (*ISP) or call 911. Your actions could save a life
