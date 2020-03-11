ONTARIO — Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District, will present a summary of irrigation projects past and future at the Malheur Country Historical Society meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be in room 110 of the Weese Building on the Treasure Valley College Campus, 650 College Blvd.
Lunch is available at 11:30 with the program scheduled to start at noon.
