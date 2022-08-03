Purchase Access

CALDWELL – The epidemiologic disease investigation has been concluded for the probable case of monkeypox originally announced by Southwest District Health on July 29. Due to a laboratory error at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories (IBL), results for the Non Variola Orthopox (“monkeypox”) virus assay have been amended. 

Lab results have confirmed that, to date, there are zero confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Southwest District Health region. The region Southwest District Health serves includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties, respectively. 



