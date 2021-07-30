CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be starting seal coat work on Saturday. The work will take place on I-84 between Sand Hollow (Exit 17) and the Notus/Parma (Exit 26) interchanges in Caldwell. The project will extend the lifespan of the pavement.
Here’s what to expect during the seal coat work:
• I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
• Traffic will be diverted to one side of I-84 for approximately 10 miles.
• Ramps will be intermittently closed for several hours at a time.
• Speed limits will be reduced.
To learn more about traffic impacts, sign up through texting 84corridor to 1-866-ITD-84CC or emailing 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov.
Construction is expected to be complete by late August. More information about the I-84 seal coat project is available at itdprojects.org/84sealcoat or by calling (208) 334-8002.
