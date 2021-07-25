BOISE — Law enforcement will reduce speeds and temporarily block access to eastbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Mountain Home Sunday, July 25 for a motorcycle motorcade.
The procession, escorted by Idaho State Police, will enter I-84 at Eagle Road (Exit 46) starting at 11 a.m. Police will begin to slow I-84 traffic and restrict vehicles from entering I-84 in Nampa prior to that start time. This is being done to safely accommodate several hundred motorcyclists participating in the Idaho Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride between Eagle Road and Mountain Home (Exit 95).
Surface streets may also experience congestion as the procession passes. As the motorcade approaches each eastbound on- and off-ramp, the traveling public will not be permitted to enter, join or pass the motorcycle procession.
Personnel from state police and multiple local law enforcement agencies from Ada and Elmore counties will monitor traffic conditions and Interstate access at the following interchanges prior to, during, and after the ride concludes in Mountain Home at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Temporarily blocked on-ramps include: Garrity Boulevard, Ten Mile Road, Meridian Road, Eagle Road, the I-184 Wye, Cole/Overland Road, Orchard Street, Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Gowen Road, Eisenman Road, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek Road, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.
The public can also expect delays on American Legion Boulevard in Mountain Home as the ride exits the Interstate and ends in Carl Miller Park. After that time, regular traffic flow should resume.
