BOISE - Crews will close the eastbound Interstate 84 entrance and exit ramps for the Gowen Road Interchange (Exit 57) Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday to chipseal pavement on Gowen Road.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the Eisenman Road Interchange (Exit 59A). Check 511 for current and scheduled closures.
“Crews are working hard through Wednesday night to complete the Gowen Interchange to minimize impacts to Gowen Road traffic” said ITD Project Manager Patrick Kelly. “Their goal is to be complete before traffic onset on Thursday morning.”
Throughout June, crews have been sealcoating the travel lanes of I-84 between the Broadway (Exit 54) and Eisenman Interchanges, as well as the ramps at Broadway, Gowen, Eisenman, and Blacks Creek. Work began June 1st and is anticipated to be complete in late June.
Chipsealing is a cost-effective way to extend the life of pavement. The process involves spraying a sticky slurry on the pavement, placing rock chips on it, and compressing them into place. This creates a seal that protects the pavement from water intrusion and weathering. For more information visit the project website: ITDprojects.org/BroadwaytoEisenman.
For updated traffic information on ramp closures and detours, call 511 or go to the 511 website at 511.idaho.gov. The Eisenman Interchange and Broadway Interchange webcams show traffic status if you are needing to detour to those interchanges to avoid Gowen.
