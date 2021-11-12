EMMETT – After a long COVID break, the Interact Club is growing again with a new recycling program. Collection will begin as soon as December 1st, with the goal of eliminating 12 tons of recyclable materials from local landfills in 2022.
Interact is a service Club for kids 12-18, sponsored by the Emmett Rotary Club. The Advisory board just received $3200 in grants and matching funds from the Rotary Environmental Sustainability Team (REST), the Emmett Rotary Club, and the Emmett Rotary Foundation. These funds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for the program.
The Mayor and City Manager are excited about the new program, and are committed to help in any way possible. Many local businesses have already agreed to be a part of the pilot program, as well as Emmett High School and PR2TA.
Why Recycling?
Recycling helps the planet, the community, and the local economy. According to environmental researchers at Stanford University, half of everything that ends up in the landfill could have been recycled! Our landfill will eventually be full, and we will have to replace it. Reducing waste today will extend the lifespan of our landfill and reduce costs. Recycling pays, and with the help of the community, our youth groups can create a sustainable year-round income. All of the money raised will stay right here to support our kids.
The public can get involved in a lot of ways! Donate, Participate, and Educate.
Whether you love the environment, or just hate waste, your aluminum, glass, plastic and cardboard can be donated to support your favorite local youth group. Collection times and locations will be posted on your favorite local media pages.
Are you ready to get involved? Interact is looking for youth members and adult advisors. Already busy with another club? No Problem! You can recycle instead of fundraise! More active members means a larger, more profitable program, and many hands make light work.
Help us educate the community by sharing this information on your favorite social platform, talking to your friends and neighbors, and encouraging local businesses to participate.
To be a part of the pilot program, or for more information, email EmmettInteract@gmail.com or call Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.
