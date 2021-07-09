BOISE - The Disadvantaged Business Enterprises program works to provide a level playing field for under-represented female and minority-owned businesses. The program ensures these companies have the opportunity to compete fairly for U.S. Department of Transportation federally funded design and construction projects.
The Idaho Transportation Department has revised the proposed Federal Highway Administration DBE Methodology and, from July 7 through Aug. 9, is seeking public comment on the revised draft proposal (found here).
ITD will be holding a virtual meeting during the comment period, scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).
“The purpose of the virtual meeting is to provide the public information on the revised proposed DBE annual participation goal and answer any questions or concerns the public make have regarding the draft proposal,” said DBE Program Coordinator Ester Ceja.
You can join the meeting online at https://bit.ly/3AES3ab
For more information, go to the ITD News to obtain a copy of the draft proposal and WebEx instructions for the July 21 meeting.
If you have any questions, concerns, or program comments, contact Ester Ceja at (208) 334.8567 or Ester.Ceja@itd.idaho.gov
