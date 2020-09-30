PAYETTE — As COVID-19 continues to threaten charitable events everywhere, Special Olympics Idaho is persevering to make a new event happen this Saturday. The organization is holding its inaugural Golf Tournament in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Torch Run this Saturday, benefitting special olympics athletes in Idaho and eastern Oregon.
Kristi Kraft, director of special events for Special Olympics Idaho, explained the importance of the partnership to the newspaper in a Sept. 25 email.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics,” according to Kraft. “Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremonies of local competitions, and into Special Olympics Games. Annually, more than 110,000 officers carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.”
Kraft said the tournament comes at a critical time for Special Olympics Idaho.
“This tournament is very important because, due to COVID-19, many of our events have been cancelled this year. Without funding, we don’t have the ability to provide vital wellness, education, and sports programming.”
Kraft expressed gratitude toward law enforcement partners from the Ontario, Payette, and Weiser police departments as well as the Idaho State Police and the Oregon State Police for their sponsorship and support in making this tournament possible.
The tournament still needs golf teams, raffle donations and sponsors. If you wish to donate or participate, contact Kraft at (208) 869-8015 or visit www.idso.org.
