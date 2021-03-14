PAYETTE COUNTY — Nine weeks into the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session, the total number of bills that have been introduced this year has now reached 551 between the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The latest topics to be included among House legislation include transportation funding, public art, driver’s education and even social media censorship. In the Senate, retail wine establishments, unemployment benefits and abortions have caught their attention.
Following are examples of legislation introduced since March 5. Actions listed are accurate as of Friday afternoon.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 298 by the Education Committee would require school officials to give certain information to parents, including exemptions, when they are asked about student immunizations.
“Exemptions for preschool through grade twelve students exist in Idaho code 39-4802,” its statement of purpose states. “With the addition of this legislation, any notifications to parents or guardians regarding vaccinations must include a verbal description of their right to exempt their child.”
Introduced March 5, the bill has been filed for a third reading.
• Idahoans who appreciate public art may be interested in House Bill 311 by the Revenue and Taxation Committee; It would establish provisions for approval of property tax expenditures on such projects.
“The purpose of this legislation is to adopt higher standards to fund public art display projects with taxpayer dollars,” according to its statement. “It will allow the public to be more involved in the decision-making process of taxpayer funded public art displays in their communities.”
Introduced Monday, it has been recommended for placement on the General Orders canvas as of Thursday.
• The ways and Means Committee’s revised House Bill 314 would amend Idaho Code 40-720 to increase the sales tax used to bond for the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program from 1% to 4.5, with no less than $67 million to be put towards roads and bridges.
Its fiscal note states the move would allow the Idaho Transportation Department to bond at least $670 million for related projects, all the way up to $1.34 billion, without raising taxes already being paid.
The bill was introduced Tuesday and filed for a second reading with a “Do-pass” recommendation Thursday.
• Pay attention, student drivers: House Bill 320 by the State Affairs Committee would replace mandatory driver’s education law with these new provisions:
- Learners 14 years of age will need a learner’s permit and 50 hours of supervised driving experience by a licensed parent or guardian who is at least age 21.
- Learners 16 years of age will be able to apply for an intermediate license, conditioned upon passing the state driving exam and including rules for graduated driver’s licenses.
“[The rules] have been proven to be safer and more effective than driver’s education classes,” its statement reads.
No changes would be made to laws for drivers 17 years of age or older.
It was introduced Wednesday for a Thursday printing.
• As social media companies crack down on user-generated content, House Bill 323 is giving some pushback against it.
“This legislation protects against wrongful censorship by social media websites; providing definitions; providing that the owner or operator of a social media website is subject to a private right of action by certain social media users in this state under certain conditions; providing for damages; authorizing the award of reasonable attorney fees and costs; providing exceptions for the deletion or censorship of certain types of speech,” according to its statement.
The bill was posted for a first reading by the State Affairs Committee Thursday.
• For parents whose kids are just entering kindergarten, House Bill 331 aims to fund optional full-day Kindergarten so school districts and charter schools will have flexibility in paying for such without having to rely on student tuition and supplemental levies.
The bill’s impact on the general fund is expected to not exceed $42.1 million in fiscal year 2022 and will be ongoing. It was introduced for a first reading Thursday.
The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1171 aims to “define a brewery, a retail wine establishment and clarify when a minor can be in a retail wine establishment and to make technical corrections.”
Introduced March 5 by Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the bill has been filed with a “do-pass” recommendation for its second reading as of Wednesday.
• Following a year of COVID-19 related strain on the State Unemployment Insurance Fund, Senate Bill 1182, introduced Monday by Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, would adjust how funds are paid out to ensure the fund’s solvency. Payouts would still be tied to the overall health of the economy, but benefits would be reduced from 26 weeks to 20.
“There is no direct cost to the State General Fund. However, there should be a net benefit to the State Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has been pushed to the limit in the past year, even with a large influx of federal funding,” its fiscal note states. “By paying out fewer weeks of unemployment benefits, particularly during a good economy, the State Trust Fund will see a net reduction in spending.”
The bill had its first reading Thursday. If passed, the bill’s sunrise provision would not put it into effect until July 1, 2022.
• Senate Bill 1183, the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, would amend existing law to prohibit an abortion following detection of a fetal heartbeat.
“A detectable heartbeat is a key indicator, in law and medical practice alike, of the existence of life,” according to its statement. “This legislation becomes effective upon the issuance of any decision upholding a restriction or ban on abortion of a preborn child with a heartbeat by any United States appellate court.”
The bill was introduced by the State Affairs Committee for a first reading Friday.
Following are examples of bills which have seen significant action since March 5.
• House Bill 216 by the Appropriations Committee, which provides an additional $369,764,100 “to allow the Division of Medicaid to pay bills due in the current fiscal year under the current law,” was signed by Little on Thursday after passing the House 37-31-2 on Feb. 25 and the Senate 29-5-1 on March 4.
• Senate Bill 1137 by the Judiciary and Rules Committee, which would give justices of the Idaho Supreme Court a pay raise of 1.6%, for a new annual salary of $160,400 each, passed the Senate 33-0-2 on March 4. On Wednesday, it was filed for a second reading with a “do pass” recommendation.
