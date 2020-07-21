BOISE — For the 26th year, Idaho Public Television is hosting the PBS KIDS Writers Contest. IdahoPTV’s three regional stations — KUID/Moscow, KISU/Pocatello and KAID/Boise — encourage children who were in kindergarten through third grade during the 2019-20 school year to write and illustrate their own imaginative story and submit it by Aug. 14, for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online.
As a result of the delay of the contest due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, children entering the contest will be entered in the grade level they were in last school year, not the grade they are going into.
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through third grade residing within IdahoPTV’s over-the-air service area, which includes all of Idaho and parts of Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon and Nevada.
Regional volunteer panels will judge the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations. Winners in each grade level from each region of Idaho will be selected and will receive prizes including toys, books, and a $100 contribution to an IDeal Idaho College Savings account. Winners will be announced on or around Oct. 1.
In October, a virtual awards ceremony will be held in each region of Idaho to celebrate the winners and their stories. By Nov. 1, the winning stories will be uploaded in full color onto the IdahoPTV website: idahoptv.org/kids/writers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.