BOISE – Educators are invited to join Idaho Public Television and MontanaPBS for Tech Talk Tuesday, a monthly online virtual discussion about teaching and learning with technology. The monthly discussions are hosted by Kari Wardle and Nikki Vradenburg, public media educators who are self-proclaimed “tech nerds” and former classroom teachers.
The monthly discussions are held online the last Tuesday of each month and feature teachers from both Idaho and Montana sharing strategies, tips and tricks, and real-world solutions for integrating technology into the classroom.
Tech Talk Tuesdays are about teachers talking about teaching and learning with technology. With more than 30 collective years in public education, Vradenburg and Wardle have the expertise and ability to provide relevant and useful content for teachers. For those teachers who are unable to join live, all Tech Talks will be recorded and archived on YouTube. Learn more at idahoptv.org/techtalk.
“MontanaPBS is thrilled to collaborate with Idaho Public Television to host Tech Talk Tuesday for teachers in both of our states. The conversations are sure to be packed with great, just in time, information for teachers as they implement media and technology with students. This is a rich opportunity for teachers in Montana and Idaho to share and learn together proving that in public media we are better together!”
— Nikki Vradenburg, MontanaPBS Director of Education
“I am excited to partner with MontanaPBS to facilitate Tech Talk Tuesday. We recognize that teachers are being inundated with distance learning and remote teaching resources, so we hope that Tech Talk will provide teachers with the WHY and the HOW for using those resources. Additionally, we are proud to elevate the voice of innovative teachers from both of our states and showcase the amazing things they are doing. Please join us on the last Tuesday of each month. You won’t be disappointed.”
— Kari Wardle, IdahoPTV Education Manager
