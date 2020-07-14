BOISE — New episodes of Outdoor Idaho and Idaho Experience this month meet Idaho residents whose videos and writing capture some unique aspects of life in our state.
“Urban Wildlife” on Outdoor Idaho
As Idaho’s population increases, the space that separates humans from animals continues to shrink, and that has led to problems for wildlife managers as well as moments of wonder. To capture some of these moments, Outdoor Idaho reached out to people across the state for footage of their brief encounters.
“I had no idea we would receive so much video from folks,” says producer Lauren Melink. “I figured we’d get a goose or two, but not mountain lions in the backyard. It’s really been incredible to see urban wildlife through the eyes of the people actually experiencing it firsthand, but it can also be unnerving when a mountain lion is peering through your window.”
Urban Wildlife airs Thursday at 8 p.m.. Or stream it early on the PBS Video app or online.
According to the show’s host, Bruce Reichert, “In our 37 year history, we’ve never used so much video from other people. So it’s a great program to produce during a pandemic; we can maintain social distancing and still tell an interesting story.”
“Through Youthful Eyes” on Idaho Experience
Fall 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. It remains a war without peer and is arguably the most documented in American history. Yet, the vast majority of that documentation has been produced by people from older generations.
Now, a group of Idaho State University honors students have co-authored Idaho in World War II, a book highlighting life in Idaho during that time, and how the state played a vital role in the war.
Their professor, Dr. Alex Bolinger, is proud of how a group of millennials — Kathryn Rose, Sophia Perry, Dalene Hunter and Ashley French — approached such an important topic. “Not only is their research incredibly thorough, but they care … they want to connect to events that happened 75 years ago.”
Idaho Experience producer Forrest Burger is equally impressed. “It’s apparent these young women are excited to bring a youthful perspective to a war fought generations ago.”
Through Youthful Eyes airs Thursday, at 8:30 p.m.. Or stream it early on the PBS Video app or online.
