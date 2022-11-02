BOISE - Idaho’s Workforce Development program, spearheaded by ITD’s Civil Rights section, recently won a national award for the effort from the U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration. Idaho was one of only three states to win the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) award. Idaho’s award was the Idaho Career Opportunities – Next in Construction (ICONIC) training program, held in multiple locations in the Gem State in 2022.

The award was given Oct. 23 during the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) conference in Orlando, Florida.



