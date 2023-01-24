BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced in a news release Friday that his office had won a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex, in an effort to protect the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision earlier this month granted the Governor’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by activists challenging his administration’s actions to remove the encampment on public property.

“We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, L.A., San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” said Little in the release. “Our successful outcome is the result of a deliberate, careful, thoughtful strategy involving complex legal issues while ensuring the state meets is obligation to protect public health and safety.”



Tags

Load comments