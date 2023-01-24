BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced in a news release Friday that his office had won a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex, in an effort to protect the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision earlier this month granted the Governor’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by activists challenging his administration’s actions to remove the encampment on public property.
“We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, L.A., San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” said Little in the release. “Our successful outcome is the result of a deliberate, careful, thoughtful strategy involving complex legal issues while ensuring the state meets is obligation to protect public health and safety.”
Individuals started gathering on the state property located at Jefferson and 6th streets in Boise one year ago in mid-January. Since then, there were a growing number of violations and dangerous conduct requiring increased calls for police service and enforcement action.
At Little’s direction, the Department of Administration filed a lawsuit in March 2022 to stop the illegal public camping and the associated health and safety violations taking place on state property. In the days following the lawsuit, individuals started clearing out of the encampment and the state removed abandoned tents, garbage, and other harmful waste. In April 2022, public encampment advocates filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s action.
Little moved to dismiss the lawsuit, and the court this month favored the state’s position.
The court pointed out that Idaho has a significant interest in “maintaining the Capitol grounds in an attractive and intact condition… ensuring the health and safety of its citizens, and providing unobstructed grounds and convenient access to the Capitol Mall area.”
