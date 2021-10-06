BOISE – Leaders from a dozen states will come together to explore solutions to rural America’s most pressing challenges. The Idaho Rural Partnership is hosting Partners for Rural America for a wide- ranging conversation addressing rural housing, economic development, growth, community engagement, and other topics.
“We’re excited to work with our national partners, even virtually.” notes Executive Director Jon Barrett.
“The last time the group visited Idaho was in 2005, and partners take turns hosting annual meetings and local tours.” Barrett adds the conference was initially planned as an in-person event in Twin Falls in August with tours of Magic Valley communities and businesses, and went virtual due to the COVID-19 surge.
“We’ve all had to adapt our work in rural communities and with each other.”
The conference is set for Oct. 14-15 and runs from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Mountain Time both days. Early bird registration is $15 through Oct. 8; after Oct. 8 registration will move to $25. Details and a registration link are at: irp.idaho.gov. This event is open to anyone interested in learning from and sharing ideas with rural leaders and advocates in Idaho and other states. The group will present and discuss the following plenary topics:
• Rural population and growth trends
• Broadband and the digital economy
• Housing challenges and solutions
• Rural recovery and resiliency
• Community engagement and leadership development
Idaho State Senator and Rupert City Administrator Kelly Anthon will be a featured presenter.
The partnership expresses gratitude to the Idaho Department of Commerce, Idaho Power, Bayer Crop Science, and Southern Idaho Tourism for conference sponsorship. For information on rural development resources, networks and
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.