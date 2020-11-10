BOISE – These days, Idaho drivers might think that Black Friday sales are happening at the gas station. That’s because the state’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped another penny this week, and drivers here are already paying seven cents less than a month ago and 69 cents less than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the U.S. average dropped two cents on the week to $2.11, which is eight cents cheaper than a month ago and 51 cents less than a year ago. Nearly 20 states start the week with an average that’s at least three cents cheaper than a week ago.
U.S. gasoline stocks increased to 228 million barrels, while fuel demand dipped to 8.3 million barrels per day. Both played a role in pushing prices down in 46 states across the country.
“The slightest change in COVID-19 restrictions can have a serious ripple effect on gas prices, both regionally and nationally,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “As the temperature plummets and indoor gatherings remain limited, fuel demand might continue to drop, with the possible exception of a small uptick around the holidays.”
Gem State motorists are paying two cents less per gallon in places like Twin Falls and Pocatello this week, while drivers in Boise and Idaho Falls are saving a penny. Incredibly, Coeur d’Alene prices are just four cents higher than the national average.
AAA recommends bundling trips and making sure tires are properly inflated to increase the time between fill-ups.
Drivers can review the AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map for the latest information.
Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 11/9/20:
Boise - $2.28
Coeur d’Alene - $2.15
Franklin - $2.37
Idaho Falls - $2.24
Lewiston - $2.37
Pocatello - $2.31
Twin Falls - $2.36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.