BOISE – Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers to serve as crisis phone responders. 

The Hotline provides a lifeline for Idahoans in crisis. 

Crisis responders provide a listening ear and help callers stay safe by assessing for suicidal risk, and helping individuals create a plan to stay safe. 

Be a lifeline and help change someone’s story. 

Apply to be a volunteer crisis phone responder at: https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer.

Crisis phone responders provide:

· A caring voice and a listening ear.

· Participate in comprehensive training.

· Volunteers commit to serve one 4-hour shift per week for one year.

· Deadline to apply is September 5, 2021.

Since 2012, the Hotline has received over 77,000 contacts (calls/texts) from individuals in communities across Idaho. People reaching out to the Hotline are from all walks of life. 

Anyone can experience a crisis or have suicidal feelings during their lifetime. In the Hotline’s history, the youngest caller was 7 years old and our oldest caller was 92 years old.

