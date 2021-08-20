Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Aug 20, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. BOISE – Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers to serve as crisis phone responders. The Hotline provides a lifeline for Idahoans in crisis. Crisis responders provide a listening ear and help callers stay safe by assessing for suicidal risk, and helping individuals create a plan to stay safe. Be a lifeline and help change someone’s story. Apply to be a volunteer crisis phone responder at: https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer.Crisis phone responders provide:· A caring voice and a listening ear.· Participate in comprehensive training.· Volunteers commit to serve one 4-hour shift per week for one year.· Deadline to apply is September 5, 2021.Since 2012, the Hotline has received over 77,000 contacts (calls/texts) from individuals in communities across Idaho. People reaching out to the Hotline are from all walks of life. Anyone can experience a crisis or have suicidal feelings during their lifetime. In the Hotline’s history, the youngest caller was 7 years old and our oldest caller was 92 years old. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Responder Volunteer Caller Work Telephony Social Service Telecommunications Phone Help Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chief Investment Officer announces retirement from PERSI Citizenship and Immigration to welcome 59 new U.S. citizens outside Boise courthouse County officials watching rise in COVID-19 cases Paving around Fruitland Motorhome storage rules restructured Firefighters Appreciation Banquet planned for Sept. 20 City Council awards sewer line replacement bid Take a Stand Now slates five more protest rallies City council chips in for cruise night School supplies to be given away Saturday Submit Your IE News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
