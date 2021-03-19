BOISE - Idaho students ages 5-18 are invited to submit their artwork under the theme “Aviation to the Rescue” in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest, open now through April 30.

There are five age categories in the contest. The first-place winner of each category wins a ride in an airplane, and will have their artwork signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies and a congratulatory letter.

Winners will be notified by May 14.

The age categories for the contest are:

• 5-6 years old

• 7-9 years old

• 10-12 years old

• 13-15 years old

• 16-18 years old

Here is the link to the application: https://itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Aero_Art_Contest_entry_form_and_details.pdf

Questions about the application or the contest in general can be addressed to Idaho.aeronautics@itd.idaho.gov

