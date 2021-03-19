BOISE - Idaho students ages 5-18 are invited to submit their artwork under the theme “Aviation to the Rescue” in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest, open now through April 30.
There are five age categories in the contest. The first-place winner of each category wins a ride in an airplane, and will have their artwork signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies and a congratulatory letter.
Winners will be notified by May 14.
The age categories for the contest are:
• 5-6 years old
• 7-9 years old
• 10-12 years old
• 13-15 years old
• 16-18 years old
Here is the link to the application: https://itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Aero_Art_Contest_entry_form_and_details.pdf
Questions about the application or the contest in general can be addressed to Idaho.aeronautics@itd.idaho.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.