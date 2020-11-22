BOISE — WHAT: The Idaho State Museum is excited to announce a new virtual program, Nuestras Voces (Our Voices), a complimentary monthly virtual program presented in Spanish discussing a variety of Idaho topics from past to present.
The first Nuestras Voces event is scheduled for Nov. 19 from 6–6:30 pm. The first topic in theseries will be Historias que nos Transforman (The Stories that Transform Us), which will explore how people connect culture and communication – including challenges and hopes. Panelists will discuss why communication is important, what brought them to Idaho and the process of discovering the unique voice used to communicate to their community. The panelists include:
• Manuel Gómez-Navarro, Boise State University Adjunct Professor- Spanish, Literature, & Culture.
• Lorena Rengifo, Owner of Mirada Magazine,
• Belen Guillen, Owner of Acuarela Pre-escolar en Espanol.
The conversation will be moderated by Maria-Cecilia Richardson-Salvador, Visitor Services Representative at the Idaho State Museum. Maria-Cecilia is also involved in the local community as a professional photographer and artist.
The Museum is pleased to partner with Bitner Vineyard for this event. Bitner will help promote this program.
The Caldwell-based winery has actively supported the Hispanic community, including its scholarship fund for Hispanic students at the College of Idaho: https://www.bitnervineyards.com/vineyards.
WHEN: Programs begin Nov. 19 and will be recurring monthly throughout 2021.
WHERE: The Virtual program will take place using Zoom’s Webinar platform. Link for the registration will be on the Idaho State Museum Website www.history.idaho.gov/events and the Idaho State Museum Facebook page. Participation is limited to 100 registrants per event. Recordings of each event will be posted on the Idaho State Museum Facebook page the museum’s YouTube Channel following the live discussion.
ABOUT: Nuestras Voces will be moderated and facilitated by Idaho State Museum staff; this program will offer Idaho’s Spanish speaking community a new platform at the Museum to discuss contemporary challenges, historical perspectives, or light-hearted stories from Idaho’s rich Hispanic history and community. We will collaborate with leaders throughout Idaho’s Spanish speaking community and offer a virtual platform for the voices of this community to share their stories throughout Idaho and beyond.
