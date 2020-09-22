BOISE — The Idaho State Museum announced in a Sept. 15 press release that it has begun offering virtual and on-site programming to students across the state.
“This programming covers a wide range of topics and comports with state education standards, is free to educators and parents alike, and will be running through June 2021,” according to Todd Dvorak, Public Information Officer for the Idaho State Historical Society.
WHAT: Whether in a classroom or participating in remote learning, the Idaho State Museum is now offering resources to support Idaho educators, families, and students. The museum is making available virtual as well as on-site programming that aligns with Idaho State Education standards and provides content to supplement school curriculum, including primary source images, documents, and artifacts. Hands-on activity kits and instructions can also be provided.
Registration can be by entire classroom or individual students who may be participating in remote learning. On-site field trip programs can be scheduled for classrooms or groups of 10 or more Tuesday through Friday with sessions available at 9:30, 11:15, and 1:00. Virtual field trip programs (Distance Discoveries and Virtual Tours) can be scheduled for classrooms or groups of 10 or more Wednesday through Friday with sessions available at 9:30, 11:15, and 1:00. Students can register individually for weekly Distance Discoveries lessons on Tuesdays at 9:30 am or Virtual Tours on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm.
WHEN: Programs begin September 15th and virtual and in-person tours will extend through June 2021.
WHERE: On-site programming will take place at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Dr. Boise, ID 83702. Virtual programming will take place using Zoom or Google, web-based platforms for video conferencing.
ABOUT: Students in all grades can discover the stories of Idaho history through virtual and on-site programming facilitated by Museum educators. Distance Discoveries are 45-minute classes conducted in real-time on Zoom or Google and utilize methods of inquiry and discussion and allow interaction and discussion. Topics include Idaho’s Native Peoples, the Oregon Trail, Gold Rush, Idaho Statehood, among others. Themed virtual tours of the Idaho State Museum are facilitated by Museum educators and includes topics such as: Westward Expansion, Native American Stories, Innovative Idaho, and Fighting for Rights. Students are encouraged to discuss and ask questions as the tour progresses.
Pre-registration is required. To register please visit: https://history.idaho.gov/field-trip-form/
