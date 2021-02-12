BOISE — The Idaho State Archives is encouraging Idahoans to celebrate the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln this month and learn more about his unique and pivotal role in the state’s history.
In 1863, Lincoln signed the federal act that established the Idaho Territory. Additionally, the nation’s 16th President appointed officers who founded Idaho’s governmental structure, which led to the formation of roads, schools, post offices, and territorial offices that ultimately transformed Idaho from territory to a state.
The Idaho State Archives (ISA) is a perfect resource for learning more about Lincoln. The ISA is home to an extensive collection of 220 artifacts, documents and displays that highlight Lincoln’s connection to Idaho and his role in shaping the formation of the state. The exhibition includes a recreation of Lincoln’s Cabinet Room where the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Artifacts on display also include: Original document appointing Caleb Lyon, the 2nd territorial governor; a lock of Lincoln’s hair taken during his autopsy in 1865; Mary Lincoln’s handkerchief and photo of her holding the handkerchief. Lincoln’s birthday is Friday, Feb. 12.
What: President Lincoln’s Birthday at the Idaho State Archives
Where: The Idaho State Archives is located at 2205 Old Penitentiary Rd., in Boise. The ISA is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit: https://history.idaho.gov/alincoln/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.