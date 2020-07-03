BOISE — New initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 5,417 for the week ending June 27, increasing 26% - or 1,132 claims - from the previous week.
The four-week moving average rose 11 % to an average of 4,322 new initial claims per week.
Continued claims – the number of people who requested a benefit payment – dropped by 7% from the previous week to 30,866, the eighth consecutive week of declines. The four-week moving average for continued claims also fell 12% from 42,160 for the week ending June 20 to 37,122 for the week ending June 27.
Accommodations and food services represented 17% of total claims for week ending June 27. Manufacturing represented 15%, health care and social assistance 12% and retail 11%. The aggregated claims for these four sectors accounted for 56 % of the total claims for the week.
By age, 26% of claims were for people ages 25 to 34. Young people under the age 25 claimed 22%, people ages 35 to 44 represented 20% and workers ages 45 to 54 accounted for 16%. Claims were evenly split between genders.
Laid-off Idaho workers filed 162,560 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the 15 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration – 2.8 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019 in just three months. Seventy-three percent of the initial claims filed were in the first six weeks.
The department paid out $44.7 million in claims during the week of June 21-27, down from $52.8 million the week of June 14-20. Regular state unemployment benefit payouts were $8.2 million, down from $10.4 million the previous week, but 7.4 times higher than the same week in 2019. Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation payments (PEUC) were $1.5 million, with payouts for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) at $3.6 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) at $31.4 million.
As of June 27, total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 layoffs reached $567 million. Unemployment insurance regular benefits accounted for $141 million of the total, with PEUC benefits at $8.3 million, PUA benefits at $30.7 million and FPUC payments at $387 million.
Weekly claims by county and industry are available on Idaho’s claim data dashboard at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.