BOISE — New initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 5,417 for the week ending June 27, increasing 26% - or 1,132 claims - from the previous week. 

The four-week moving average rose 11 % to an average of 4,322 new initial claims per week.

Continued claims – the number of people who requested a benefit payment – dropped by 7% from the previous week to 30,866, the eighth consecutive week of declines. The four-week moving average for continued claims also fell 12% from 42,160 for the week ending June 20 to 37,122 for the week ending June 27. 

Accommodations and food services represented 17% of total claims for week ending June 27. Manufacturing represented 15%, health care and social assistance 12% and retail 11%. The aggregated claims for these four sectors accounted for 56 % of the total claims for the week.

By age, 26% of claims were for people ages 25 to 34. Young people under the age 25 claimed 22%, people ages 35 to 44 represented 20% and workers ages 45 to 54 accounted for 16%. Claims were evenly split between genders. 

Laid-off Idaho workers filed 162,560 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the 15 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration – 2.8 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019 in just three months. Seventy-three percent of the initial claims filed were in the first six weeks.

The department paid out $44.7 million in claims during the week of June 21-27, down from $52.8 million the week of June 14-20. Regular state unemployment benefit payouts were $8.2 million, down from $10.4 million the previous week, but 7.4 times higher than the same week in 2019. Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation payments (PEUC) were $1.5 million, with payouts for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) at $3.6 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) at $31.4 million. 

As of June 27, total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 layoffs reached $567 million. Unemployment insurance regular benefits accounted for $141 million of the total, with PEUC benefits at $8.3 million, PUA benefits at $30.7 million and FPUC payments at $387 million.

Weekly claims by county and industry are available on Idaho’s claim data dashboard at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.

