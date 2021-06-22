BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.1% in April to 3% for May.

Total employment grew to 874,143, up 0.2% (+1,978), while total unemployment dropped 3% (-865) to 27,351.

May’s labor force and steady participation rate continued to benefit from population increases. Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 901,494, marking two consecutive months of gains. The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7%. 

Idaho’s non-farm payroll jobs dipped to 782,700, down 0.2% (-1,900) from 784,600. Six industries saw significant job losses, including natural resources (-2.5%), construction (-1.2%), other services (-1.2%), leisure and hospitality (-0.5%), professional and business services (-0.4%), and trade, transportation and utilities (-0.3%). Education and health services (+0.3%) and total government (+0.1%) were the only two industries showing job gains. Manufacturing, information and financial activities saw no change. 

Two of Idaho’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw non-farm job gains. Jobs in Idaho Falls grew by 0.3%, followed by Boise at 0.2%. Lewiston, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene all showed job losses of -1%, -0.5% and -0.1% respectively.

Year over Year

May’s year-over-year labor market numbers continue to demonstrate the magnitude of Idaho’s rebound to recovery.

Total unemployment dropped 62.7% (-45,899) to 27,351 as out-of-work Idahoans returned to work, pushing the number of people working up 8.1% (+65,148) to 874,143.

Idaho’s non-farm jobs continue to show healthy over-the-year gains, up 8.9% (+63,900), with every sector showing increases. Leisure and hospitality - the most affected industry during the pandemic - is 37% above where it was a year ago and has increased 4.1% above pre-pandemic levels in February of 2020.

All five of Idaho’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw year-to-year non-farm job gains greater than 7%. Coeur d’Alene jobs showed the greatest increase at 10.6%, followed by Idaho Falls (+9.7%), Pocatello (+8.9%), Boise (+8.7%) and Lewiston (+7.5%).

The state’s labor force - the only indicator that did not experience a sharp decline during the pandemic - also showed gains from May 2020, up 2.2% (+19,249) to 901,494.

