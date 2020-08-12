Mark Reinke, who was killed while operating ITD machinery on the side of US-20 earlier this year, was one of the four Fallen Workers honored by the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) in their recent virtual meeting. WASHTO encompasses the 18 western states.
Reinke, from the Arco maintenance crew and a resident of Howe, Idaho died when the backhoe he was driving was struck from behind by a semi just outside of Arco the morning of February 13.
The incident is a sobering reminder of the dangers of roadwork: Mark is the 40th employee lost while on the job with ITD since 1960.
Reinke, 56, started working for ITD last summer. He was killed while performing roadwork that served the public need.
“At ITD, we value every single employee, and losing any one of them is like losing a member of the family,” said Director Brian Ness. “Please be safe, stay vigilant, and watch out for each other.
The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/_HIXdNyp5sg.
