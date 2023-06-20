BOISE – Now that the school year is in the rearview mirror, Idaho families are hitting the road on summer vacation, and gas prices are rising in response. But the ascent has been slowed by stable crude prices – at least, for now.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.97, which is eight cents more than a week ago and 22 cents more than a month ago. The national average currently sits at just $3.59 per gallon, a four-cent jump from a week ago and a nickel more than a month ago.



