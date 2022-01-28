BOISE – Idaho’s five-year graduation rate is the highest it’s ever been, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Tuesday.
“The traditional four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 shows the impacts of the pandemic, not surprising considering COVID-19 disrupted both the junior and senior years for these students,” Ybarra said.
“Many students need a little extra time to complete graduation requirements, especially during the pandemic. We know that extra academic time, tutoring and intervention are essential to addressing unfinished learning,” the superintendent said. “The good news is that the five-year graduation rate rose again, with 84.1 percent of the cohort receiving their diplomas by 2021.”
“The importance of an extra semester or year of classes is evident in the latest graduation rates for demographic groups that face special challenges, including English language learners, migratory students, homeless students, students with disabilities, and the economically disadvantaged,” Ybarra said. “The five-year rates for each of those groups were at least 3 percentage points higher than their four-year rates.”
This is the fourth year Idaho has calculated a five-year rate to include the number of graduates who didn’t quite complete high school during the traditional freshman-to-senior time frame.
“We are finding that the five-year rate is a more accurate indicator of a student’s ability to succeed in high school and in college or career,” she said. The five-year rate for the class of 2021 won’t be known until after graduation in 2022.
State, district and school-level results for the five-year and four-year graduation rates will be posted Wednesday, and will be available online at https://bit.ly/3ro1lTv.
